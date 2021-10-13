Elizabeth A. Stevens
Elizabeth Ann Stevens, 90, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in Sebring, Florida with loved ones by her side. Ann was born on April 16, 1931 in St. Cloud, Florida to a pioneer ranching family. Her family moved to Romeo in 1938, but she did not settle until moving to Bronson, Florida in 1940.
She graduated from Bronson High School in 1949 and promptly married the love of her life, James A. “Blackie” Stevens, that same year. Ann and Blackie raised their family in Avon Park, Florida.
No matter where she went, Ann was always smiling and helping others.
Ann is survived by four children, Gail Stevens, Mary Ann Stevens, Jan (Steve) Hancock, and James A. (Betsy) Stevens Jr.; eight grandchildren, Kim Tambelini, Allen Greene, Amy (Roy) Bohannan, Trey Carr, Kenneth (Lacy) Hancock, Dana (Brent) Parrish, Elizabeth (Judson) Smith, and James A. “Andrew” Stevens III; and 13 great-grandchildren, Jacob Tambilini, Gabe Tambelini, Cherylynn Bohannan, Allyson Bohannan, Liam Bohannan, Raegan Hancock, Cooper Hancock, Avery Hancock, Jackson Parrish, Grayce Parrish, Ruby Smith, Wells Smith, and Charlotte Smith.
Ann was preceded in death by her grandparents, John C. and Ella Partin; parents, Judge W.F. and Marguerite Anderson; husband, James A. Stevens; and sister, Mary Holmes.
A funeral service will be held at Bronson United Methodist Church on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, Florida. Knauff Funeral Home of Williston is honored to serve the Stevens family during their time of transition. To honor her caring spirit, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Bronson.