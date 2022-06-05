Elizabeth H. Germann
Elizabeth Helen Germann, 87, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 17, 1934, to Joseph E. and Harriett (Kiple) Kuhn. Elizabeth worked in the food service industry as manager for the school system, was of the Lutheran faith, was a member of the American Legion and has been a resident of Sebring since 2019, coming from Miami, Florida. Elizabeth enjoyed dancing at the German American Club and traveling. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She was known as our “Princess.”
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Peter; children, Cynthia C. Kavula (Kevin) of Hawaii, Jack Stone (Mykuki) of Japan, Susan E. Stone of Sebring, Florida, Teresa Georgilakis (Angelo) of Winter Garden, Florida, Sherry Stone of Sebring, Florida and Michael Stone (Jessica) of Sebring, Florida. Surviving are also 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Charlotte and Rebecca; and her brothers, Roger and Ronald.
Visitation will be held at noon until service time at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com