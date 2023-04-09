Elizabeth J. Turner
Elizabeth Jane Turner, loving wife of Robert Dunn, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023 in Brantford, Ontario. She was born Aug. 14, 1941 in Hamilton, Ontario to Kenneth and Constance Turner.
Elizabeth leaves behind her beloved husband and high school sweetheart, Robert; as well as three children, Kimberley, Wylie (Monika) and Jared Rogers; and two stepchildren, Adam (Heather) and Tom (Melissa) Dunn.
Elizabeth was the oldest of four children and started her career as a nurse in Hamilton in the 1950s. She moved to the Woodstock, New Brunswick area in the 1960s to raise a young family on a 700-acre farm on Belle Lake, and returned to Dundas, Ontario in the early 1980s. Throughout this time she continued as a nurse, before retiring to summers on Beaver Lake near Kearney, Ontario and winters in Sebring, Florida.
She was a selfless partner, parent and friend, and instilled in her children a passion for everything from the environment to sports and literature. In her years in the Maritimes, she demonstrated a keen understanding of how to raise both Irish Wolfhounds and Appalachian horses. As her friends during those years will remember, she was also a very good gardener, canner and maker of preserves, helping her family eat well during many long, cold winters. Later in life, Elizabeth was a small business owner alongside nursing and a regular volunteer at McMaster Hospital and the Salvation Army. Elizabeth continued to enjoy tennis, golf, skiing, windsurfing, kayaking and bridge, and loved to travel. She read voraciously and enjoyed “happy hour” on the dock at Beaver Lake with family and friends, reminiscing about her travels with Robert through North America, Iceland, Europe and Asia.
Elizabeth will be dearly missed by many, including her surviving siblings, John (Nancy) Turner and Mary (Mike) Murray. She is predeceased by her youngest brother, David (Trina). Loving grandchildren include Alexandra Rogers, Alia and Luca Rogers, Caitlyn Rogers, Connor and Lyndsy Dunn.
A Celebration of Life with drinks and snacks will take place on April 22, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas, Ontario. To share a memory or post a condolence please see Elizabeth’s obituary at www.turner familyfuneralhome.ca.