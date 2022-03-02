Elizabeth L. Ollweiler
Elizabeth Louise Ollweiler, 91, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 16, 2022. Born in Monticello, New York, Betty was a stylish, loyal, compassionate, loving mother, daughter, wife and friend. Betty brightened the lives of all who knew her. She graduated from RIT in Rochester, New York with a BFA and began her career as a retail buyer in Albany, New York.
She went on to be in service for the Social Security Administration for the remainder of her career. Betty moved to The Bluffs in 1990, where she met the love of her life, Frank Ollweiller. They shared a passion for adventure and spent many years traveling in Europe, and made annual sojourns around the United States.
Betty is survived by her children, Kelly F. Rowe and Jill A. Rowe; grandson, Max A. Renny; and her three great-grandchildren, Austin, Franklin and Tess.
Betty will be deeply missed by her family and community. May she rest in peace in the arms of the loved ones who went before her.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., Sebring, FL 33875; 863-471-1999.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com