Elizabeth M. McCleary
Elizabeth Marie McCleary, 91, of Sebring, Florida passed away May 20, 2021. She was born in New Rochelle, New York. She was an office manager for Great Bear Spring Water Company. She was a member of the Sebring Garden Club, Friends of the Library and First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ where she had served as secretary, financial recorder and an Elder.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Jean Dorsey of Owing Mills, Maryland and Linda (James) Keen of Laurel, Maryland; brother, William (Debra) Heintz; one grandson and several great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Sebring. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.