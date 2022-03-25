Elizabeth V. Bulsing
Elizabeth (Faye) Viet Bulsing, age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on Jan. 7, 1928 in Nassau, Bahamas to Robert L. and Miriam Louvinia (Griffin) Atwell.
She worked as a housekeeper and attended the Sebring Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Faye migrated from Nassau, Bahamas, in 1991 and lived in Avon Park, Florida for most of her time since then. Faye enjoyed cooking, cleaning, ironing, caring for others, and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Long of Cleveland, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; sisters, Corrine Peat, Muriel Bowe and Johnette White. The family is eternally grateful for the love and excellent care extended to Faye during her last four years of life by the nurses and staff at Orchid Cove, Lake Placid.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.