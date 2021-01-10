Ella J. Hudnall
Ella Jayne Hudnall, 84, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on June 29, 1936, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Harold Donald and Claire Audry (Thomas) Stickel. She had been a Sebring resident since 1993, formerly living in Miami, Florida. Ella was of Christian faith. She worked as a registrar for Miami–Dade County Public School System. Previously she worked for FPL and Miami Serpentarium. Ella enjoyed gardening, traveling and genealogy. She loved her animals and taking care of others.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Sellito of Atlanta, Georgia, Claire Glass (James) of Homestead, Catherine Reed of Asheville, North Carolina and Christine Hudnall of Sebring, Florida. Surviving are also six grandchildren, James A. Glass (Jessica), Samantha Jayne Hudnall (Hollie), Jennifer L. Glass, Jesse M. Glass, Elizabeth A. Sellito and Katelin A. Bates (Jordan); and six great-grandchildren, Victoria D. Perulana, Ella Jayne Glass, James D. Glass, Jase H. Pearce, Charlotte P. Hudnall and Cailana J. Pearce. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Millard R. Hudnall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army or St. Jude.
