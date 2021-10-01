Ella M. Boney
Ella Mae Boney, 93, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021. She was born Sept. 26, 1928 in Sebring, Florida to Robert E. and Anna Bell Wade Williams.
Mrs. Boney lived here all her life and along with her late husband, Cleveland Boney, were long-time ranchers in Lorida. She was a member of Lorida Baptist Church.
Mrs. Boney is survived by her son, Robert A. Boney Sr., three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Robert A. and Leon Williams.
A graveside service will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marcus Marshall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.