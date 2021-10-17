Ella M. Kuykendall
Ella May Kuykendall, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on May 5, 1932, in Princess Ann County, Virginia to Rufus L. and Willie M (Hoggard) Rogers. She spent her life in service to others. Prior to moving to The Bluffs of Sebring from Heathsville, Virginia. in 2004, she was the chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Association and business partner and bookkeeper with her husband Donald. While living in Sebring she attended Calvary Church where she served as treasurer for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, David A. Broughton (Tish) of Ruther Glen, Virginia; Kenneth E. Kuykendall (Andrea) of Wicomico Church, Virginia; Kevin L. Kuykendall (Lynn) of Warsaw, Virginia; Candice H. Waris of King George, Virginia; as well as 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Katherine D. Murfield.
Ella May’s unending circle of friends knew her for her zest for life, her amazing hugs and her love of a winning bingo card.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date at Calvary Church of Sebring and at Wesley Church of Weems, Virginia.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com