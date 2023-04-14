Eloise Lee
Eloise Lee passed away on April 8, 2023, at the age of 78. She was the widow of Edward Lee and later, Bert Motoyama. A longtime resident of Sebring, Florida, she also previously resided in Miami and upstate New York and New York City.
She was born in Queens, N.Y. on June 14, 1944, to Gerald Doyle and Louise Doyle (Hildebrandt). She graduated high school from Hunter Tannersville Central School in 1962 and attended college classes at several schools including Barry University. She later went on to a career in government service including positions working for the U.S. Treasury, U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Customs, among others.
Eloise is survived by her siblings, Gerald Doyle, James Doyle and Wendy Fread. She also will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Wendy Lee and Jennifer Barbour; her son-in-law, Frank Barbour; along with her granddaughter, Meaghan Burton.
Services will include a scattering of her ashes at sea by her family and friends.