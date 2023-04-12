Elvis R. Nolen

Elvis R. Nolen

Elvis Ray Nolen, age 70, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Lorida, Florida. He was born on Jan. 26, 1953 in Haleyville, Alabama, the son of Buck and Mary Nell Nolen. Elvis has been a resident of Highlands County since 1979, after his service in the military.

Recommended for you