Elvis R. Nolen
Elvis Ray Nolen, age 70, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Lorida, Florida. He was born on Jan. 26, 1953 in Haleyville, Alabama, the son of Buck and Mary Nell Nolen. Elvis has been a resident of Highlands County since 1979, after his service in the military.
He is survived by his loving children, Brandy Nolen, Christopher Nolen, and Amy Nolen; brothers, Bill Nolen and Dennis Nolen; sisters, Mary Steele, Pamela Talbot, Cathy Repa and Carol Lee; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Buck Nolen; brother, Larry Wayne Nolen; sisters, Barbara Ann Weeks and Patricia Ann Nolen; sister-in-law, Christine Nolen; brother-in-law, Danny Weeks; and niece, Jessica Daniel Nicole Weeks.
