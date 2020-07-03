Emilio S. Cardenas
Emilio Stefan Cardenas, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Monday evening, June 29, 2020, of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
He was the son of Kathy Fowler Cardenas and Sergio Cardenas Sr. and brother to Denicio, Sergio Jr., Daniel, Diana, Mikey and Kristianna. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Emilio was born in Avon Park, Florida on Jan. 25, 1996, and was a lifelong Lake Placid resident. He attended Lake Placid High School and worked for himself as a mechanic and also provided lawn and tree services. Emilio enjoyed dirt bikes and tearing down and rebuilding things. His family noted that he was a plunderer and liked pursuing women.
The family will receive friends for viewing this evening (Friday) from 5-6 p.m. at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home with services beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.