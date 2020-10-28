Emily A. Wise
Emily Anne Wise, 74, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She was born May 22, 1946, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Duke M. Christensen and Aileen P. (McCauley) Christensen. Emily was a lifetime resident of Avon Park, Florida, and was of Christian faith. She enjoyed camping, RVing, traveling, and enjoyed the casino and the beach.
She is survived by her husband, James Thomas Wise Jr.; children, Kelli (Justin) Jackson of Sebring, Florida, Kevin D. (Robyn) Wise of Avon Park, Florida, and Bradley T. Wise of Orlando, Florida; brother, Roger (Liz) Christensen of Sparta, Michigan; grandchildren, Ezera Jackson, Isaiah Jackson and Eli Wise; and sister-in-Law, Lynda Christensen.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Albert Christensen.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Chapel in Avon Park, Florida.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.