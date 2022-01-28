Emily J. Bootier
Our beloved mother, Emily Janet Bootier, passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida Jan. 21, 2022. She was born to John and Mary Dzedzej on August 10, 1928 in New York Mills, New York. The youngest of five children, she was the only member of her family to attend college and it was while she was enrolled at SUNY Oswego that she met the love of her life, Richard Bootier.
They married in 1947 and she left school to become a wife and mother in Middletown, New York where Richard had accepted a teaching position at Middletown High School. They became the proud parents of three daughters, Nancy, Cheryl and Susan. In 1960 Emily completed her degree in elementary education at SUNY New Paltz, graduating in 1961. Her first teaching assignment was at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School teaching second grade. She loved teaching at this school and remained there until her retirement in 1985, but not before earning her Masters Degree and taking over as Reading Specialist for the whole school.
As her daughters matured, she began taking up a sport her husband loved, golf. While she and Richard were still working, they became members of Orange County Golf Course and enjoyed playing there as well as at other golf clubs in the area. Later on, golf became the focal point of many vacation destinations and ultimately resulted in the purchase of a home located on Placid Lakes Golf Club in Lake Placid, Florida in 1985. It became their permanent residence in 1993.
They enjoyed the early years of their retirement making new friends and playing golf until Richard was diagnosed with Neuropathy and proceeded to spiral downhill until he had to be placed in a nursing home, finally dying in 2012. Her heroic dedication throughout his illness was remarkable. Those are the facts, but they only hint at who our mother really was.
First of all, she was beautiful and she always epitomized the word, “lady”, both in her attire and demeanor. She was brave. She loved learning, believed in the value of education and enjoyed music, singing, word games and Bridge. Add to that, she had a lifelong dedication to reading and a loving respect for animals of all kinds.
Our mother was part of the, “Greatest Generation”, meaning that the concepts of family, tradition, hard work, sacrifice, respect and national pride were the building blocks of our upbringing. She wasn’t perfect, had no sense of direction, could be stubborn and opinionated, but in the big, important things, she was pretty close to it. We will miss you mom. Godspeed.
Funeral service will be at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid on Feb.15 at noon, with a reception afterwards for family and friends.