Ernest E. Coxson
Ernest Eugene Coxson, age 84, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. Gene was born on Oct. 15, 1936 in Masury, Ohio to the late Bert and Gertrude (Krause) Coxson.
Gene graduated from Brookfield High School in Brookfield, Ohio. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a rifleman with the 525th Armored Infantry Battalion in Fort Knox, Kentucky and overseas with the Second Battalion Combat Team, Keflavik, Iceland. After leaving active military service, he completed a bachelor’s degree in economics at Youngstown State University and later he earned a master’s degree in human resource management at Nova Southeastern University. Gene married the love of his life, Carol Kay Temple, on June 12, 1960 in Polk, Pennsylvania.
Gene worked for U.S. Steel Corporation in industrial engineering, operation management and safety administration. In 1973, he was promoted to corporate safety director for Sharonsteel, its subsidiaries and parent company NVF. In 1977, he was promoted to corporate director of safety and loss control and transferred to the corporate headquarters in Miami Beach, Florida. In 1993, he joined SCI Corporation as a loss control partner until retirement.
He was a Deacon and two-term Elder for St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Hollywood, Florida. During retirement, he enjoyed being a mediator for the Supreme Court of Florida, mediating small claims lawsuits for Highlands County. He is a member of the American Legion Post 69 Avon Park, Florida, and the Florida Academy of Professional Mediators.
Gene is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay; children, Mardi K. (Joe) Dilks of St. Augustine, Florida, and Melissa J. (Rob) Hatch of Hilliard, Ohio; granddaughters, Caitlin (Brendon) Rowe of New York City, Morgan Hatch and Madison Hatch of Hilliard, Ohio; grandson, Kyle (Shannon) Dilks of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Delbert (Shirley) Coxson of Farrell, Pennsylvania; sister, Bonnie Bika of Sharon, Pennsylvania; along with several nieces and nephews.
Gene is preceded in death by sisters, Delores Piper of Wells, Minnesota and Beverly Campbell of Marion, Ohio.
A private service will be held. Burial will take place at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring, FL 33872-0133, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.