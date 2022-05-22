Ernest K. Fiedler Sr.
Ernest Kenneth Fiedler Sr., 71, of Sebring, Florida passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home in Sebring.
Ernie was born Nov. 9, 1950, in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Walter and Mildred (Weeks) Fiedler. He was an avid sports fan who loved his family and enjoyed going for car rides and walks. He was a quiet man who enjoyed watching TV with his wife, Virginia. He was a fan of all Chicago sports. He collected superhero and Elvis memorabilia and was a fan of James Bond.
He worked for 30 years in a Lyme factory, was a Walmart manager for 19 years and worked at Circle K and Save-A-Lot. He loved big family gatherings and getting together with family at the holidays.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul J. Fiedler, and a sister, Diana (Fiedler) Frank.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Geny” (Edmond) Fiedler; two sons, Kenneth “Ken” J. Fiedler (Amy) of Belding, Michigan and Ernest “Bubba” K. Fiedler (Kathleen) of Zephyrhills, Florida; four step-children, Brian Baum of Belding, Michigan, Eric Smith of Chicago, Illinois, Darrin Smith of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Kevin Williams of Chicago, Illinois (deceased), Amy Looney of Texas, Christopher Williams of Chicago, Illinois, Robert Miller (Teresa) of Avon Park, Florida, Christina (Miller) Sharpless of Bradenton, Florida, Michael Miller of Sebring, Florida and Tamara Miller (Ryan) of Avon Park, Florida; two brothers, Walter J. Fiedler and George O. Fiedler, both of Sebring, Florida; a sister, Myrta E. (Fiedler) Curtis of Sebring, more than 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825 in the Millennium Church. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Union Congregational Church earmarked for the Hands for Homeless program, which Ernie and Virginia helped with. Online condolences may be left at bankspagetheus.com