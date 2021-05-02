Ernest Kiszivath
Ernest “Ernie” Kiszivath, age 76, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Carmel, Indiana. He was born Dec. 8, 1944 in Budapest, Hungary to Erno and Elizabeth Szantho Nagy Kiszivath.
Ernie worked as a mechanical engineer, attended St. Catherine Catholic Church, was a member of the Ridge Live Steamers, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1977, coming from Orlando, Florida.
He is survived by his children, Monica Kiszivath Coronado (Rolando), Ernest “Nini” Kiszivath, Jr. (Iris), Caroline Kiszivath Judd (Christopher); sister, Edith Kiszivath Szantho; grandchildren, Lyra, Natalie, Cassandra, Bianca, Jacen, Anna, and Kyler. Ernie is preceded in death by his wife, Rosita Kiszivath, and brother, Nicolas Kiszivath.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to:Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com