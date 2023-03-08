Ernest R. Bryant
Ernest “Ernie” Robert Bryant, age 66, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 4, 1957, in Arcadia, Florida to the late David E. and Mary E. Bryant.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ernest “Ernie” Robert Bryant, age 66, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 4, 1957, in Arcadia, Florida to the late David E. and Mary E. Bryant.
He had been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1991 coming from Naples, Florida and was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Denise Ann Bryant of Avon Park, Florida; sons, David E. Bryant (Nicki) of Naples, Florida and Robert W. Bryant (Sarah Jane) of Avon Park, Florida; and grandsons, Zachary and Landon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. A private family interment will be held in Lee Memorial Park, Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.