Essie M. Haralson
Essie Mae Haralson, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Dec. 29, 1935 in Barney, Georgia to Fred and Lizzie (Bass) Lamar.
Essie worked as a CNA in the healthcare industry.
She is survived by her loving children, Steve Burkhart (Michelle) of Zolfo Springs, Florida, David Haralson (Evette) of Sebring, Florida, and Lloyd Haralson of Zolfo Springs, Florida; brother, Bob Lamar; and sister, Louise Lamar. Surviving are also 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and children, Marty Burkhart, John Burkhart and Lillian Bleything.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. Wilmont McCrary officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.