Esther L. Forrest
Esther Lee Forrest, age 90, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. She was born on May 1, 1932 in Syracuse, Indiana, the daughter of Ray E. and Erma E. (Gross) Wilkinson. Esther worked in the Northwood school cafeteria in Nappanee, Indiana and moved to Sebring, Florida in 1991. In 2021, she moved to Orlando to live with her daughter, Mary. Esther was a member of St. John Methodist Church 0f Sebring and the Holiday Rambler Community.
She is survived by her loving children, Sue Ann McCuen of Nappanee, Indiana; Rex Forrest (Karen Sue) of Nappanee, Indiana; Steve Forrest of Jupiter, Florida; Sally Schrock (Paul) of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Mary Scott (Marvin) of Orlando, Florida. Surviving are also six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack D. Forrest; sister, Willadean Yoder; son-in-law, Keith McCuen and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Homeless Initiative Program 2944 Clifton St. Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com