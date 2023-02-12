Esther M. Trimble
Esther Marie Trimble, 97, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Advent- Health Lake Placid Hospital. Esther was born on Oct. 18, 1925, in Union City, Indiana and was the daughter of Martha Gardner and Ernie Ringo and the sister of Marvin L. Ross. Esther has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1981, moving here from Plymouth, Indiana after retiring as a cashier with the Kroger supermarket. She was of the Presbyterian faith and a member of the American Legion Placid Post 25 auxiliary.