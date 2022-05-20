Esther R. Jingst
Esther Ruth Jingst, 93, returned to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Maranatha Manor in Sebring, Florida. Esther was born Oct. 10, 1928 to Frank F. Felgar and Alma Ruth (Neill) Felgar in Bowen, Illinois. She was the foundation of a family of four children frequently moving to accompany Truman’s ministries.
During the 62 blessed years of marriage to Truman Jingst, she led her household and supported the goals of her husband and children. Esther committed her life to God at an early age and lived every day to advance his word in her actions. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her selflessness and dedication while exhibiting calm and harmony, will be missed by all who knew of her kindness.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Truman. She is survived by her children, Douglas and Mary Ann Jingst, Dennis and Kathy Jingst, Diane Noder, and Darrel and Lori Jingst, 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Esther’s family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Maranatha Manor for their love, kindness and care. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Salem Bible Church in Sutter, Illinois. The funeral service will be at 12 p.m., and burial will follow at the church cemetery. All gifts should be directed to Maranatha Manor, 54 Maranatha Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.