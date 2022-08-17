Ethel M. Cronshaw

Ethel Mae Cronshaw, 83, of Easton, Maryland and Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. She was born and raised on a farm near Centreville. She attended Centreville High School and graduated in 1957. After high school she attended Baltimore Studio Hair Design in Baltimore, Maryland. After completing this program, she worked at the beauty salon at Hutzlers Department Store in Baltimore.

