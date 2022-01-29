Eugene H. Hanaway
Eugene H. Hanaway, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away late Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022. He was a native of Indiana, born Feb. 19, 1935, in Jennings County. He was the son of Walter Hervey and Edith Pearl Wilds Hanaway.
Eugene graduated from North Vernon High School in 1953. He entered into the U.S. Army in 1956 and for two years he was stationed in Korea. He later graduated from Valparaiso Tech where he studied engineering. Eugene retired from General Motors after 35 years of service as an engineer. He held a private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. He also enjoyed boating, golfing, traveling and sports, especially playing basketball.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Vera Irene Hans, and daughter, Regina Hanaway. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Hanaway; sisters, Mable Johnson, Lucille Speer and Irene Hughes; and brothers, Herschel and Charles. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.