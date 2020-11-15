Eugene M. Cahill
Eugene M. “Mike” Cahill, 87, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Mr. Cahill was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a Korean War veteran, serving our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. Mike was a retired heavy equipment salesman and moved to Lake Placid in 1999 from Fort Lauderdale. He was a member of the American Legion, a past member of the Elks and enjoyed just puttering around the house.
Mike was preceded in death by two sons, Pat and Michael. Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Carol; daughters-in-law, Ann Cahill and Diane Cahill; children, Tod Farrington (Jenny), Sheryl Sample (William) and Catherine Farrington (Benny O’Carroll); grandchildren, Melissa Gerard, Robert Chase, Matthew Cahill and Shelly Wallis; and five great-grandchildren.
Mike’s family will celebrate his life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the Chapel of Peace at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.