Eugene Miller
Eugene Miller, age 63, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 30, 1958, in East Stroudsburg to Eugene A. Miller Sr. and Constance (Funk) Miller. He worked as a sales associate in retail and was of the Methodist faith.
Eugene proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and has been a resident of Sebring since 2021, coming from Bangor, Pennsylvania. Eugene enjoyed football, he loved sports and liked to collect hats.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; father, Eugene; mother, Constance; children, Eugene Miller III (Kimberly) of Pennsylvania and Deena Olmstead (Geoffrey) of Florida; brothers, Dale, Brett and Darrin Miller. Surviving are also two grandchildren, Camille and Darius Olmstead.
