Eugenia B. Holman

Eugenia B. Holman, 102, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 25, 1919, in Keene, Kentucky, the daughter of Stanley and Ethel (Morgan) Brandenburg. Eugenia was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, attending church and playing cards. She was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church, and was a resident of Sebring since 2000, coming from Lexington, Kentucky.

