Eugenia B. Holman
Eugenia B. Holman, 102, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 25, 1919, in Keene, Kentucky, the daughter of Stanley and Ethel (Morgan) Brandenburg. Eugenia was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, attending church and playing cards. She was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church, and was a resident of Sebring since 2000, coming from Lexington, Kentucky.
Eugenia is survived by her loving son, Phillip Owen Holman (Jane) of Sebring, Florida. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Raymond Jean and Wayne Allen Holman; two brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.