Eunice M. Frost
Eunice M. Frost, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Miami, Florida on Feb. 24, 1933, to Harold A. Borden and Mary Jane (Ball) Borden.
Eunice graduated from Edison High School in Miami and married Ralph William Frost on April 6, 1956. In 1972 she retired after 20 years with Southern Bell. Ralph served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then worked for General Motors.
Ralph and Eunice moved to Lake Placid in 1974 after their retirement and lived next door to her parents. For many years, she cared for her parents and hosted numerous family reunions for them. Eunice enjoyed hosting parties and gatherings for family and friends. She had a wonderful smile, was willing to help, was full of energy, and challenged anyone to a good game of cards. She was active in the Moose and Elks Lodges, as well as the American Legion. She was instrumental in organizing the first table shuffleboard at the Elks Lodge in 1995.
Eunice is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Frost; her parents, Harold and Mary Borden; and brother, Allan R. Borden. She is survived by her son, Ralph Ray “Butch” Frost; sister, Mary Roberta Borden (McCullough); stepchildren, Charles Frost and Carolyn Kay Frost (Peterson); and lovingly significant other, Edward (Ed) Blumberg; stepdaughter, Pak Pan Selph (Imm); grandchildren, Andrew William Frost, Teresa Lee Frost, Thomas Peterson, Wendy Ramos (Peterson), and Linda Bentz; and great-grandchildren, Lita Frost, Xander Frost, Cedar Peterson, Rowen Atherton, Brandi Hillier and Riki Bentz.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.