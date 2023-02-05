Eva J. Holley
Eva Jane Holley “Grammy” passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 93. Eva was born in Salem, W.Va., on Sept. 9, 1929 to Sylvia Riffee and Thomas Arthur Smith.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 7:02 am
After high school, Eva moved to Barberton, Ohio, with her first husband, Ed Hutson. Always an industrious worker, Eva held many jobs over the years while raising their four children. She was proudest of her work as a clerk at the United States Post Office, where she met her second husband, Barney Holley. Eva and Barney relocated to the warmth of central Florida, where she was an avid golfer and country line-dancer. Although she dreaded the cold winters, in 2015 Eva moved back to Wooster, Ohio to be closer to her family.
A tiny lady with a big personality, Eva always took great care with her appearance. She loved having her hair done and dressing in sharp outfits and pretty jewelry. Eva loved to decorate for all occasions, especially Christmas and patriotic holidays. She amassed a huge collection of decorations for all seasons, and even decorated her golf cart before going out to play a round. She loved flowers, gardening, crossword puzzles, and collecting angel figurines. Eva was active in her church and could often be found reading daily devotions and scripture.
Eva is survived by sister, Linda Kay Frazier (Greg) of Vienna, W.Va.; children, Tim Hutson of Huntsville, Ala., David Hutson (Beverly) of Wadsworth, Ohio, Connie Hutson of Wooster, Ohio, and Teddy Hutson of Wooster, Ohio. Affectionately known as Grammy to her family, Eva had four children, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Eva was preceded in death by husbands, Edward Hutson and Barney Holley; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Velevit of Florida, Helena Hunt of Fontana, California; and brothers, Eldrid Smith of Bucyrus, Ohio, Danny Smith of New Martinsville, West Virginia, and Randall Smith of Weirton, West Virginia.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron, Ohio at a later date.
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, OH 44691 is assisting the family.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.mcintire bradhamsleek.com.