Eva S. Barger
Eva Sofia Barger, age 88, passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2021 due to dementia. She was born March 1, 1933 in Abonita, Puerto Rico to Sinfero and Maria Rodriguez. She married her longtime friend and love, Bob Barger, on July 6, 1952, and they just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this year.
Eva graduated from the University of Puerto Rico as a teacher and taught school for many years. The family moved to Ohio and she worked in Toledo Head Start Program until her retirement at the age of 80.
Eva is survived by her husband, Robert; and her four children, Dianne, Gary, Robert Glen and Michele; plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Michael Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid, Florida. A funeral service will be held at the St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Burial services will be on Dec. 8 in the Sarasota National Cemetery at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.