Evelyn Hendrix
Evelyn Hendrix was called to heaven on Oct. 7, 2021. She was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Dec. 20, 1941, and was residing in Sebring, Florida at the time of her passing.
Evelyn woke up every morning choosing to be happy. She was generous, spiritual, faithful and gracious. She attended church at Crossroads Fellowship & Equipping Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gene Hendrix Sr., whom she married on July 7, 1961. He passed away on Dec. 28, 2011. She is survived by her six children, Gene Hendrix Jr., Walt Hendrix, Melanie Hendrix, Michele (Billy) Stevens, Vaughn Hendrix and Jeff (Sarah) Hendrix. Evelyn had nine siblings, Richard (Linda), Kathleen, Christine (deceased), Joan, Robert (Phyllis), Skip (Vicki), Charles (Karen), Esther (Derwin) and Elaine (Ray). She also had 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering and celebration of life is planned from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Crossroads Fellowship & Equipping Center, 6424 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870, across from the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at the caution lights. All are invited to attend. The family requests in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in Evelyn’s name to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com