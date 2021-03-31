Evelyn Mayeski
Evelyn Marie Mayeski, age 84, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 6, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Gordon and Mary (Hodson) Graham.
She had been a Sebring resident since 1991, formerly living in Magnolia, New Jersey. Evelyn was an active member of the Assembly of God Church where she attended. She enjoyed sewing, crochet and reading. She was the best “Mom” in the world.
Evelyn is survived by her loving daughters, Darlene Doman (Joseph) of Swedesboro, New Jersey, and Mary A. Salvagno of Sebring, Florida, and sister, Dorothy Graham of Port Charlotte, Florida. Surviving are also five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William E. Mayeski, and son, William E. Mayeski Jr.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Avon Park. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to The Ministry Center, 8475 Sparta Road, Sebring, FL 33875.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com