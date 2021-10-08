Evelyn N. Wilson
Evelyn Naomi Wilson was born June 9, 1933 to Willie Kate Ratliff and Thomas Edwin Smith in Adele, Georgia. She grew up in Bartow, Florida. A true southern cracker woman in her early years, she enjoyed working cattle and riding horses. She was featured as the cover girl in the 1948 edition American Cattlemen Magazine after winning the equestrian award in Bartow.
After attending Summerlin Institute, she married James C. Wilson of Homeland, Florida. Together for 33 years they raised seven children: Tom, Steve, Kay, Cecil, Janelle, James and Lyle. Evelyn and the family moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1969 where she became a realtor for 45 years. She was an amazing woman and highly career driven. She won many awards including Most Congenial and Realtor of the Year. Evelyn was known for having a generous and loving spirit. She was firm in her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved our country and she was a staunch supporter of our second Amendment.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Holly Bingham and children, Thom (Ivette), Steve, Cecil (Marie), Janelle, James and Lyle (Leah). She had 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kay, and great grandson, Richie.
Evelyn was a wonderful and loved mother and devoted grandmother. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.