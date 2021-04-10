Everett C. Weeks, Jr.
Everett Charles Weeks, Jr., 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born July 8, 1935, in Sayville, New York to the late Everett Charles Weeks, Sr. and Ethel Cecilia (Kornrumph) Weeks. He had been a resident of Sebring since 1987, formerly living in Holbrook, New York.
Everett was of Christian faith and served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. He worked as a dispatcher for an oil company. Everett enjoyed playing golf, watching the New York Giants, loved his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a member of the Masonic Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; children, John Weeks (LuAnn) of Sebring, Florida, Jeffrey Weeks of North Carolina and Sara Weeks of Sebring, Florida; brother, John Weeks (Phyllis) of Sayville, New York; and sister, Jean Thompson (John) of Aquebogue, Long Island, New York. Surviving are also eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Tracy and Stephanie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.