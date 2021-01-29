Everett N. Mayer
Everett Nelson Mayer, 95, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. He was born Dec. 10, 1925, in Trenton, New Jersey to Robert and Mable (Wigley) Mayer. He worked as a typesetter for Trenton Printing and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1990, coming from New Jersey.
Everett is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary E. Mayer; and son, Everett Mayer, Jr. He is survived by his son, Clifford Mayer (Joyce) of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Nicole Whipple (Christian) of Moorestown, New Jersey, Andrea Jones (Chris) of Aurora, Colorado, Christine Shuping (J. Michael) of Yorktown, Virginia and Monica Mayer of Ridgewood, New York; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.