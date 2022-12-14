Fallon B. Ames
Fallon Barlaug Ames, 34, of Lake Placid, Florida went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Fallon Barlaug Ames, 34, of Lake Placid, Florida went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Fallon liked collecting antiques and refurbishing furniture. She loved fishing and crafts. She loved being a mother and wife. She was a member of Lorida Baptist Church in Lorida.
She leaves behind her mother, Jamie Barwick of Lake Placid, Florida; her father Melvin (and her loving stepmother, Nancy) Barlaug, of Sebring, Florida; grandmothers Donna Jean Thorlton of Lake Placid, Florida and Betty Barlaug of Port Charlotte, Florida; children, Rachel O’Conner, Michael Gorwood and Annabell Ames; sisters, Jayme (Edgar) Carrion of Palm Bay, Florida, Amber (William) Lowe of Maryville, Tennessee and Ashley (Ian) Kow of Sebring, Florida; her brother, Adam (Erica) Barlaug of Sebring, Florida, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jonathan Ames; grandfathers, Melvin Barlaug and William Edward Thorlton; brother, Fred Lafond; and uncles, Tony Barlaug and Dennis Barlaug.
There will be a celebration of life for Fallon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Lorida Baptist Church in Lorida. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations for the three children she left behind that will go into a trust. Donations can be made in care of Ashley Kow at Mid Florida Credit Union, Sebring branches.