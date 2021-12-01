Farene H. Bostic
Farene Hopkins Bostic, 86, of Salem, Virginia and Sebring, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Nov. 18, 2021. Born July 19, 1935, in Exeter, Virginia, a small mining camp in Southwest Virginia, she was the only child of the late Roy E. and Lola Jane Banks Hopkins.
The family relocated to Bristol, Virginia during Farene’s high school years. She was working at a bank when her friend Betty played matchmaker and introduced her to a handsome young man named Johnny Mack Bostic, the youngest of 17, in 1953. The couple married Sept. 1, 1956, and had four children within five years – Leisia Bostic Cooley (Melvin), Jonathan Mack Bostic, Mark Alan Bostic (Karin) and Joel Hopkins Bostic (Christine).
Early in 1960, the family relocated to Salem, Virginia where, once the children were all in school, Farene went back to work in the banking industry. After a while, she changed professions and went to work for Roanoke County Schools in the cafeteria. When the city of Salem formed its own school system, she stayed on as the cafeteria manager at Andrew Lewis Middle School until her retirement in 2001.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 65 years, Mack; children, Leisia, Jonathan and Joel; grandchildren to whom she was known as “Handmommy,” Ginniffer Maxey, James Cooley (Jennifer), Karen Bostic, Kristopher Bostic (Duygu “Dee”), Kimberly Bostic, Erica Bostic, Sarah Bostic, Zach Bostic (Diana), Josh Craft, Ben Craft and Mary Craft; 21 great-grandchildren, as well as two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Mark Alan Bostic.
Farene was as unique as her name. She never met a stranger. If you didn’t know her when you got to wherever she was, you’d know her when you left, and she’d know all about you! She was rare mix of honesty, hospitality, love, compassion, kindness, humor and grace. She loved to read, do word puzzles and play card bingo. Above all, she loved her Lord Jesus, adored her husband and cherished her family.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, with Pastor Brian Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke, Virginia. Friends visited with the family from on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
The service for Farene was broadcast live for anyone who was unable to attend. You may view the service by visiting her obituary page at johnmoakey.com until Dec. 27, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial donation to Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church, 1923 Lucas St., Salem, VA 24153, or to a charity of your choice.