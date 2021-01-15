Father Gerald P. Grogan
Father Gerald P. Grogan, 82, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. He was born March 8, 1938, in Ireland to Michael Grogan and Anastacia Gilligan. Father Gerald was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 11, 1960, in County Offaly, Ireland for the Diocese of Miami. Father served in parishes in Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, Homestead, Port St. Lucie and Cocoa Beach and at schools in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
Father Grogan was named pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park, March 16, 1979, and remained there, overseeing expansions of the church and additional construction, until retiring March 8, 2007.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Grogan; sisters, Philomena Cleary, Eileen Grogan and Anastasia McGovern. He is predeceased by his brother, Brendan Grogan, and his sister, Martha Grogan.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.