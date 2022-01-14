Fay E. Horman
Fay Ellen Horman, 82, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Jan. 10, 1939, in Frederick, Maryland to Charles and Mildred (Fry) Grimes. Fay worked at the telephone company, was of Baptist faith and has been a resident of Sebring for 17 years, coming from Frederick, Maryland. Fay enjoyed working at the telephone company. She loved shopping, animals, the outdoors and she loved to entertain.
She is survived by her loving husband, Walter E. Horman; son, Dwayne Doublebiss (Michelle) of Frederick, Maryland; brother, Dick Grimes of Frederick, Maryland; and brother-in-law, Max Baer. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and a twin sister.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com