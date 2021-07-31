Fayree M. McIntyre
Fayree Mathis McIntyre, 91, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Orchid Cove in LaBelle, Florida. She was born in Wauchula to Claude Mathis and Ethel Wilson Mathis and moved to Sebring in 1939 where she met and married the love of her life, Robert McIntyre, in 1950. They were married for nearly 71 years when her beloved husband proceeded her in death by just two weeks. She was a faithful and supportive farm wife, an incredible cook and the most loving of mothers.
She was predeceased by her sons, Rob and Jesse; and is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Owen of Fort Myers and Carline Henson (Charles) of Preston, Georgia; and by her daughter-in-law, Dawn McIntyre of Arcadia. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored her and affectionately called her “Mema.”
She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her beautiful smile and for her kind and cheerful spirit.
A joint memorial service for Bob and Fayree McIntyre is planned for 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, in the chapel at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home in Wauchula.