Felix Cesani-Mora
Felix Cesani-Mora, 98, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, under the loving care of his family in Sebring, Florida.
Felix was born on Jan. 27, 1922, in Santa Domingo in The Dominican Republic to his parents Marcial Cesani and Ines Mora. He was a retired Refrigeration Repair Technician in the refrigeration industry. He and his late wife moved to Sebring in 2001 from Troy, Alabama.
Felix was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida. He was devoted to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and attended many functions prior to his health declining. Felix enjoyed carpentry and working with his hands and prior to the loss of his eyesight was an avid reader.
He is survived by three daughters, Anna Alburquerque (Manuel) of Sebring, Florida, Taide Cesani of Puerto Rico and Ruth C. Collaco of Vero Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and several loving nieces and nephews. Felix was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Angelica Jimenez-Cesani; a loving son, Felix Marcial-Cesani as well as all of his brothers and sisters.
The family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
