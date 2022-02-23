Flora B. Payne
Flora Belle Payne, 99, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Feb. 16, 2022.
Flora was born in Long Branch, West Virginia, to Annie and Eugene Sutphin on Oct. 6, 1922.
She married William U. Payne on Feb. 6, 1951 and they resided full time in Miami, Florida. In the 1960s, they discovered the small town of Lake Placid and spent many weekends enjoying the lakes with friends and family. In 1971, Bill and Flora bought a home on Lake Henry and in 2005 they retired and made a permanent move to the area.
Flora is preceded in death by her husband, William U. Payne, and her son, Larry Eugene Davis.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Jennifer Davis; great-grandson, Michael Vitulli; great-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Makenna Vitulli; nephew, Jeff Sutphin; and nieces, Sharon Mobley and Lillian Williamson.