Florence A. Moore
Florence “Flossi” Annette Moore of Sebring, Florida passed away into Heaven on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1941 in Kehoe, Kentucky to Ollie and Blanche Clifton Zornes. Flossi was a worship leader, choir director and musician, directing cantatas and plays for over 60 years. She has been a Pastor’s wife for 57 years, and she sings now with the Heavenly Choir. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Pastor Ted Moore; daughter, Stephanie (Randy) Rigsby of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandson, Joel Rigsby of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Marsha (Chuck) Stout of Springboro, Ohio; brother, Floyd (Nancy) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; nieces, Kathy (Ken) Medley of Washington, D.C. and Jennifer (Michael) Foote of Monument, Colorado.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Heartland Christian Church. A second service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Wheelersburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heartland Christian Church, 2705 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida 33870.
