Florence Crawford
Florence Crawford, 69, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Kingston, New York to William John and Florence Clara (McGee) George. She was a homemaker and dietary assistant, of Lutheran faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since the age of 14.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lee (Alex) of Lake Wales, Florida; step-daughters, Perissa Barefield of Avon Park, Florida and Sharie Orr (David) of Tennessee; brother, Walter George (Debbie) of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Anna Wagner (Kurt) of North Carolina, Lynda Bowen of Connecticut, Shirley Culler (Chet) of North Carolina, Loretta George of Avon Park, Florida and Maryjane McClelland (David) of West Virginia; three grandchildren, John, Ryan and Austin; five step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Crawford; and brother, William George.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com