Florence Federowicz
Florence Federowicz, 97, of Lake Placid, Florida, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Plains, Pennsylvania to Alexander and Stella Benkowski on Feb. 15, 1926.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Florence Federowicz, 97, of Lake Placid, Florida, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Plains, Pennsylvania to Alexander and Stella Benkowski on Feb. 15, 1926.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Robert; and all her sisters, Rose, Josephine, Lee, Irene, Ruth and Joan. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Garone (Anthony) and Sandra Mason (Keith); grandchildren, Michael, Eric and Jill; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Rhett, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private as per her request.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.