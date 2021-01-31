Florence J. Corson
Aug. 26, 1925 — Jan. 17, 2021
Florence Julia (Yentsch) Corson died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 17, 2021, in Miami, Florida. Flo was born in Hennepin County, Minnesota. During World War II she worked as a teletype operator at the air base in Fort Myers, Florida. Later in Miami in 1949 she met and married William (Whitey) and raised their family while running a small dairy farm, selling raw milk to locals. Whitey retired as a carpenter in 1990 and they moved to Lake Placid, Florida.
Flo and Whitey had become Christians after attending a Billy Graham Crusade on Miami Beach and were proud to raise their four children in the Wayside Baptist Church in Miami. Later they were members of the First Baptist and Faith Baptist Churches in Lake Placid, Florida where Flo was active in the libraries. She and Whitey traveled across the country in their Airstream with the Mobile Missionary Association Program helping build churches and youth camps.
Flo was happiest when she was busy. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, braiding rugs, playing card games and Scrabble. She loved spending time with Whitey, whether it was watching football games or traveling the world.
Whitey preceded her in death in 2015 as well as her brother, Howard Yentsch of Minnesota. She is survived by four children, Dave (Sherry) of Perry, Georgia, Chuck (Carol) of Miami, Florida, Debbie (Tony) of Holly, Michigan and Nancy (Mark) of Miami, Florida; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Flo will be interred at the South Florida Veterans Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida, alongside Whitey at a private family service.