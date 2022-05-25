Floyd Christensen
Floyd Christensen was the beloved husband of Adolpha Johnson, who preceded him in death on Aug. 23, 2015, and cherished brother to Mervin Christensen, Evelyn Holzman and Gloria Spengler, who have all also preceded him in death. He is mourned by his nephews, Thomas and James Holzman, Jerome and Todd Christensen, and Scott and Brian Spengler, and his nieces, Joan King nee Christensen, and Susan Meyer, nee Spengler.
The son of Frederick and Evelyn Christensen nee Flanagan, he was born in South Elgin, Illinois, in Nov., 1928, during the Great Depression. The hardships his family suffered during that time made him compassionate to all people in need. He particularly supported charities that help veterans and orphaned children.
Floyd was a natural athlete in his youth who excelled at boxing, wrestling, basketball and softball. He became a life-long White Sox fan. He enlisted in the United States Army as soon as he became eligible and served in Germany during the Occupation. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class. He returned to Elgin after leaving the military, worked for AT&T, and eventually started his own company, installing telephone service in new construction.
Adolpha Johnson was a widow when they met. He left Illinois and moved to Sebring, Florida to join her, and the two of them shared a wonderful life together traveling the world. They visited England, Italy, France, China and Tibet together. They also made many trips to the Philippines where Adolpha grew up and still had family members. During the winters they rented accommodations in Las Vegas and enjoyed handicapping baseball games together.
A special thank you to Robert Livingston of Livingston and Livingston for the legal guidance he has given over the past four years; to Colette Lewis and Angela, his caregivers during and following Hurricane Irma; Susan Collier and the staff of Precious Angels; and Marilyn Rodriguez, owner of the Art of Caring Home Care, Cheryl Cooper, Evelyn Dollard, and Beglar Marie Faluk who shared in Floyd’s care until his death. Their dedication to both Floyd’s physical and spiritual well-being made it possible to honor his wishes and keep him in his home throughout his last years. Shortly before his death, he reiterated that he loved them and knew they loved him. He still had his sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh with them.
A graveside memorial service for Floyd will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825 with a Military Honor Guard to provide Veteran’s Honors.