Floyd H. Beers
Floyd H. Beers, age 84, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born Jan. 29, 1938, to Harold D. and Flossie Kennedy Beers in Marion, Ohio. He graduated from New Bloomington, Ohio High School with the class of 1956.
Floyd worked for and retired from General Motors after 32 years of dedicated employment in the Tool & Dye department at the Mansfield, Ohio plant. He loved sports; golf, fishing, hunting, and bowling were just a few of the things he enjoyed. He belonged to the Moose Lodge of Lake Placid, Florida and was a life member of the Elks in Galion, Ohio.
Floyd is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Wanda Sherman Beers; a sister, Gwynn Bailey of Green Camp, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. Floyd was preceded in death by siblings, Bruce Beers, Marvin Beers, Twyla Loyer and Amy Carroll. He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, Floyd.
