Floyd H. Beers

Floyd H. Beers, age 84, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born Jan. 29, 1938, to Harold D. and Flossie Kennedy Beers in Marion, Ohio. He graduated from New Bloomington, Ohio High School with the class of 1956.

