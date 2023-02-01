Floyd H. Beers

Floyd H. Beers, 84, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Avon Park, Florida. He was born Jan. 29, 1938, to Harold D. and Flossie Kennedy Beers in Marion, Ohio. Floyd worked for and retired from General Motors after 32 years of dedicated employment in the Tool and Dye department at the Mansfield, Ohio plant.

