Floyd H. Beers
Floyd H. Beers, 84, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Avon Park, Florida. He was born Jan. 29, 1938, to Harold D. and Flossie Kennedy Beers in Marion, Ohio. Floyd worked for and retired from General Motors after 32 years of dedicated employment in the Tool and Dye department at the Mansfield, Ohio plant.
He loves sports. Golf, fishing, hunting and bowling were just a few of the things he enjoyed. He graduated from New Bloomington, Ohio with the class of 1956. He belonged to the Moose Lodge of Lake Placid and was a life member of the Elks in Galion, Ohio.
Floyd is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Sherman Beers of 62 years; a sister, Gwynn Bailey of Green Camp, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. Floyd was preceded in death by siblings Bruce Beers, Marvin Beers, Twyla Loyer and Amy Carroll.
He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, Floyd.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com