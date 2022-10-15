Fr. Leo L. Frechette
Fr. Leo L. Frechette, 93, of Avon Park, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 5, 2022. Born May 24, 1929, in Amesbury, Massachusetts, he was the Son of Albert and Marie Frechette.
October 15, 2022
He attended St. Martin’s Academy in Somersworth, New Hampshire where he received the Lord’s calling to become a Catholic priest. He attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1947. Fr. Leo then attended St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, graduating in 1955. He was ordained as a Catholic priest in June of 1955.
Fr. Leo ministered in the Diocese of Manchester and served as a pastor in many parishes in New Hampshire including the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manchester, New Hampshire before retiring in 1995. For many years, Fr. Leo was considered a snowbird in Avon Park. He would assist the pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in many pastoral functions.
Upon becoming a full-time resident of Florida, he took the position of assisting priest with Our Lady of Grace, where he continued to serve the church and the community, always giving his full support to many of the ministries and community outreach programs overseen by the church. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans and the Knights of Columbus in Somersworth, New Hampshire. While residing in Avon Park, he continued with the Knights of Columbus where he served as chaplain from time to time.
Fr. Leo was a very loving, giving and faith-filled man. He loved to engage people in conversation. Although he was a quiet man, he remained a devoted and dedicated priest the entirety of his life up until the moment he was called home.
Fr. Leo is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roland, and sisters, Rita Gagne and Florence Fortier. He is survived by his nephew, Paul; nieces, Denise Gagne, Lucille Hebert, Lorraine Porelle, Rachel Masse and Louise Frechette; several great-nephews, great-nieces, family and friends.
A visitation took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church at 11 a.m.
Fr. Leo will be laid to rest alongside of his parents at Mt. Calvary Monument Inscription Cemetery in Somersworth, New Hampshire. Fr. Leo touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com